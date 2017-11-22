Opening Reception for Hadlyme Hall Artisans Show to be Held Friday

by



The 16th Annual Artisan Show at Hadlyme Public Hall will be held over Thanksgiving weekend from Friday through Sunday.

Kick off your holiday shopping by coming to support local artists, community spirit, and tradition. This annual venue of local artists and artisans will include oil and watercolor fine art, handmade jewelry, cement décor, pottery, and many other mediums as well as new exhibitors.

Buy Raffle Tickets at the show for ‘one of a kind’ raffle prizes.

The show opens with a reception on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. The show is then open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free on all three days.

