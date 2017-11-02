Reserve Tickets Now for Essex Steam Train’s ‘Santa Special,’ Starts Nov. 24

ESSEX — All aboard the Santa Special for a one-of-a-kind, daytime holiday experience. Make sure you’re camera-ready for that special moment when Santa and Mrs. Claus visit each child! Enjoy the spirit of the season as you relax with family and friends aboard festive railway cars adorned with vintage decorations.
• Tickets are $24/coach, $40/first class (individual armchair seats with cash beverage service). Reindeer Breakfast upgrade is available on Santa Special days from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. for $15 adults / $5 children (age 1-6).
• Dates: November 24-26, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23
• Departure times: 9:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 1 p.m.
• Rudolph and Pablo the Penguin will be on board to spread holiday cheer.
• Each child receives a small holiday gift from Santa’s Elves!
• Special Christmas performance by Sunny Train on Nov. 24, 25, 26 and Dec. 2,3,9,10,16,17, and 23. Shows are at 9:30, 10 & 11:30 am, 12:15 and 1 pm.
• Write and Mail your “Letter to Santa” at Santa’s Post Office.
• Take your family pictures in Santa’s sleigh.
• Visit “Create a Card!” Station
• Enjoy fresh baked cookies & other goodies in the Klaus Kitchen.
Visit essexsteamtrain.com/seasonal-
Tickets:
https://essex-steam-train-
Location: Essex Steam Train & Riverboat, 1 Railroad Avenue, Essex, CT, 06426
Contact: Pam Amodio
Phone: 860.767.0103
Email: pamodio@essexsteamtrain.com
Price range: $24-$55. $24/coach, $40/first class. Reindeer Breakfast upgrade available for $15/adult, $5/child (age 1-6)