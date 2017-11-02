Reserve Tickets Now for Essex Steam Train’s ‘Santa Special,’ Starts Nov. 24

by

ESSEX — All aboard the Santa Special for a one-of-a-kind, daytime holiday experience. Make sure you’re camera-ready for that special moment when Santa and Mrs. Claus visit each child! Enjoy the spirit of the season as you relax with family and friends aboard festive railway cars adorned with vintage decorations.

• Tickets are $24/coach, $40/first class (individual armchair seats with cash beverage service). Reindeer Breakfast upgrade is available on Santa Special days from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. for $15 adults / $5 children (age 1-6).

• Dates: November 24-26, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23

• Departure times: 9:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 1 p.m.

• Rudolph and Pablo the Penguin will be on board to spread holiday cheer.

• Each child receives a small holiday gift from Santa’s Elves!

• Special Christmas performance by Sunny Train on Nov. 24, 25, 26 and Dec. 2,3,9,10,16,17, and 23. Shows are at 9:30, 10 & 11:30 am, 12:15 and 1 pm.

• Write and Mail your “Letter to Santa” at Santa’s Post Office.

• Take your family pictures in Santa’s sleigh.

• Visit “Create a Card!” Station

• Enjoy fresh baked cookies & other goodies in the Klaus Kitchen.

Visit essexsteamtrain.com/seasonal- excursions/santa-special for tickets and more information!

Tickets:

https://essex-steam-train- riverboat.myshopify.com/ collections/select_ santaspecial-11-2017

Location: Essex Steam Train & Riverboat, 1 Railroad Avenue, Essex, CT, 06426

Contact: Pam Amodio

Phone: 860.767.0103

Email: pamodio@essexsteamtrain.com

