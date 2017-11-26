See ‘Images of Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’ at Essex Steam Train’s Oliver O. Jensen Gallery

by

Visit the Essex Steam Train’s Oliver O. Jensen Gallery for a unique display of local artwork from the Essex Art Association’s, Images of the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat.

The exhibit is open to the public free of charge through Dec. 29 during Essex Station’s regular operating hours.

Members of the Essex Art Association were invited to exhibit their work, all of which are for sale, in the Oliver O. Jensen Gallery in the River Valley Junction building at The Essex Steam Train, in Essex, CT. Their work represents the steam train, riverboat, or any of the structures located on the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat grounds.

Visit the Images of the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat exhibit this holiday season for a delightful collection of original art, any of which would make the perfect holiday gift.

Visit http://essexartassociation.com for more information.