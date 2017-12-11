Artist Annie Averill Displays Her Work at Essex Library During December

by

ESSEX — Annie Averill is a self-taught artist, who was raised free-range in Carbon Canyon, Malibu, Calif., in the company of her three sisters and her donkey Lulabelle. She attended California Institute of the Arts, did graphic design at several art magazines in LA, and later started a business doing hand-painted clothing and fabrics for New York Designer Alexander Julien as well as major California retailers.

Averill later moved to Amsterdam, where she started an enterprise hand-painting Irish linens in China patterns for Gumps department store in San Francisco.

Averill now works from her studio at home, in the company of any number of dogs. She has broadened the scope of her work to include murals, hand painted tiles, and a whimsical assortment of fish and fantasy painted on reclaimed wood. Her work is an extension of her quirky personality. She combines art history and elements of the sea and shore, with a liberal dash of humor, to make art that is beautiful, fun and accessible, and occasionally even practical.

Averill’s artwork can be viewed at the Essex Library throughout the month of December during its normal operating hours.