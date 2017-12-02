Cappella Cantorum Presents Their Holiday Concert Tonight in Madison

by



The Cappella Cantorum Masterworks Chorus will present its Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Madison on the Green, Meetinghouse Lane (off Route 1), Madison.

Start the holiday season with a joyful evening of music. Cappella’s new director Simon Holt of the Salt Marsh Opera will conduct the chorus, professional soloists and orchestra in the performance of Bach’s Cantata 140 (“Sleepers Wake!”), Rutter’s “Gloria” and Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols.”

Christmas carols will be sung at the end of the program.

Tickets are $30 online or at the door. Visit www.CappellaCantorum.org. Students are free.

For more information, visit the website or call 860-526-1038.