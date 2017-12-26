Celebrate Miss Florence’s Birthday Party Tomorrow at FloGris Museum

by

OLD LYME — The Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme hosts Miss Florence’s Birthday Party tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Visitors can share in this hands-on-creative celebration of Miss Florence’s Christmas Day birthday. Birthday cake and fun celebratory activities will be on offer to honor the woman who started it all.

The Museum is located at 96 Lyme Street, Old Lyme, CT, exit 70 off I-95 and is open year-round Tuesday through Saturday from10am to 5pm and Sunday 1 to 5pm. The Museum is closed Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $8 students, and free to children 12 and under.

For more information, visit the Museum’s website www.FlorenceGriswoldMuseum.org or call 860-434-5542 x 111.