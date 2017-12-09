Deep River Historical Society Offers Trees, Traditions and Legends Today, 4-9pm

by

DEEP RIVER — Deep River Historical Society will be holding their 4th annual holiday event and welcome all to come and partake in the festivities. Both the Carriage House and Stone House, 245 Main Street, Deep River will feature decorated trees and holiday decorations. The houses will be open for viewing on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4-9 p.m.

The event is free to all that wish to foster some Holiday Spirit.

This event has been popular in the past years and the theme this year will be the Legends of Deep River and feature interactive activities for the family. The trees are decorated by various civic organizations.

Categories include Best Theme, Traditional and Most Creative Use of Materials. Voting for your favorite trees will only be Friday night, so that the winners are announced and featured for the Saturday viewing.

As part of the Legends theme, we will feature our latest publication Deep River Stories. Books will be available for sale for all of the history buffs on your Christmas list. A scavenger hunt on finding the Legends in the Stone House will be a highlight.

This activity coincides with the Holiday Stroll that is sponsored by the Deep River Park and Recreation and includes town wide activities. Include a visit to see us while taking part in their planned fun adventures and support our local merchants in our small town community.

Come join the fun and bring the whole family.

For more information contact: Rhonda Forristall, Curator at 860-526-5086