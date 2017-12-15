Despite Snow, Record Numbers Attend to View, Vote on Deep River Historical Society’s Holiday Trees

DEEP RIVER — The Deep River Historical Society’s (DRHS) 5th Annual Festival of Trees, Traditions and Legends was held on Dec. 8 and 9, in both the Stone House and Carriage Houses on 245 Main St. in Deep River.
Despite the snowstorm, which added a special winter wonderland atmosphere to the evening, a record attendance was recorded that came to vote and view the wonderful selection of trees and decorations for this year’s event.
Voting was done by people’s choice in both Adult and Youth Categories and there was a Best of Show special ribbon award also. The categories were Best Theme, Traditional and Most Creative Use of Materials.
Trees were presented by different civic organizations in Deep River and youth groups.
Some visitors searched for the legends that were highlighted from the DRHS’s newest publication Deep River Stories.
Award winners:
Best of Show: Church Street Child Care (see photo above)
First Place Ribbons: Adult Category
Best Theme: Deep River Democratic Town Committee
Most Traditional: Club 60
Most Creative: Deep River Democratic Town Committee
First Place Ribbons: Junior Category
Best Theme: Deep River Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps
Most Traditional: Deep River Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps
Most Creative: Deep River Congregational Church Green Team & Sunday School
Second Place Ribbons: Adult Category
Best Theme: Winthrop Cemetery Association
Most Traditional: Winthrop Cemetery Association
Most Creative: Deep River Garden Club
Second Place Ribbons: Junior Category
Best Theme: Girl Scouts
Most Traditional: Deep River Congregational Church Green Team & Sunday School
Most Creative: Deep River Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps
Third Place Ribbons: Adult Category
Best Theme: American Legion Post #61 and Deep River Ambulance (tied)
Most Traditional: Fountain Hill Cemetery Association
Most Creative: Winthrop Cemetery Association
Third Place Ribbons: Junior Category
Best Theme: Deep River Congregational Church Green Team and Sunday School
Most Traditional: Girl Scouts
Most Creative: Girl Scouts