Despite Snow, Record Numbers Attend to View, Vote on Deep River Historical Society’s Holiday Trees

DEEP RIVER — The Deep River Historical Society’s (DRHS) 5th Annual Festival of Trees, Traditions and Legends was held on Dec. 8 and 9, in both the Stone House and Carriage Houses on 245 Main St. in Deep River.

Despite the snowstorm, which added a special winter wonderland atmosphere to the evening, a record attendance was recorded that came to vote and view the wonderful selection of trees and decorations for this year’s event.

Voting was done by people’s choice in both Adult and Youth Categories and there was a Best of Show special ribbon award also. The categories were Best Theme, Traditional and Most Creative Use of Materials.

Trees were presented by different civic organizations in Deep River and youth groups.

Some visitors searched for the legends that were highlighted from the DRHS’s newest publication Deep River Stories.

Award winners:

Best of Show: Church Street Child Care (see photo above)

First Place Ribbons: Adult Category

Best Theme: Deep River Democratic Town Committee

Most Traditional: Club 60

Most Creative: Deep River Democratic Town Committee

First Place Ribbons: Junior Category

Best Theme: Deep River Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps

Most Traditional: Deep River Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps

Most Creative: Deep River Congregational Church Green Team & Sunday School

Second Place Ribbons: Adult Category

Best Theme: Winthrop Cemetery Association

Most Traditional: Winthrop Cemetery Association

Most Creative: Deep River Garden Club

Second Place Ribbons: Junior Category

Best Theme: Girl Scouts

Most Traditional: Deep River Congregational Church Green Team & Sunday School

Most Creative: Deep River Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps

Third Place Ribbons: Adult Category

Best Theme: American Legion Post #61 and Deep River Ambulance (tied)

Most Traditional: Fountain Hill Cemetery Association

Most Creative: Winthrop Cemetery Association

Third Place Ribbons: Junior Category

Best Theme: Deep River Congregational Church Green Team and Sunday School

Most Traditional: Girl Scouts

Most Creative: Girl Scouts