Leif Nilsson Hosts Ramblin’ Dan Stevens & a Fiery Band in Sunday’s ‘Concert in the Garden’

CHESTER — Leif Nilsson hosts a Sunday evening ‘Concert in the Garden,’ Dec. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring bluesman Ramblin’ Dan Stevens and a Fiery Band at the Spring Street Studio and Gallery at 1 Spring St, Chester Center.

Stevens performs an eclectic mix of traditional fingerstyle blues and originals and has entertained audiences throughout the US, Germany, UK, Canada and Virgin Islands. Of special interest is his unique style of “bottleneck” slide playing popularized by early Mississippi delta bluesmen including his use of a homemade, three stringed “Cigar Box Guitar” and one stringed “Diddly Bow”, both primitive blues instruments.

Stevens has been lauded for the authenticity of his approach gained by many years on the road as a traveling blues musician. He has appeared with such artists as Arlo Guthire, Richie Havens, Charlie Daniels, James Cotton, Gatemouth Brown and many others.

For more information on Dan Stevens, visit www.danstevens.net.

This monthly concert series highlights eclectic international singer/songwriter artists from cool jazz to blue grass.

Gates open half hour before the show — first come first seated. Seating is Bistro Style in the amphitheater. The concert will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

A $20 donation is appreciated. The event is BYOB – pack a picnic and bring your own wine or beer or buy it across the street at the Chester Package Store.