New York Woodwind Quintet with Pianist Mihae Lee Opens Essex Winter Series 41st Season, Jan. 7

ESSEX – Essex Winter Series’ 41st season begins with a rousing concert by the New York Woodwind Quintet joined by Artistic Director and pianist Mihae Lee on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. at Valley Regional High School, 256 Kelsey Hill Road, Deep River.

Now in its eighth decade, the New York Woodwind Quintet continues to maintain an active concert presence around the world while also teaching and mentoring the next generation of woodwind performers. Current members continue the Quintet’s now 20-year-long residency at The Juilliard School, where they present eight seminars each year for student woodwind quintets and give regular coaching sessions.

They will be joined by Mihae Lee in two of the most enjoyable works for piano and winds ever written – Mozart’s Quintet and Poulenc’s high-spirited Sextet – along with other selections for wind quintet.

The season continues on Feb. 18 with the Stu Ingersoll Jazz Concert featuring Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks performing hot jazz from the 20’s and 30’s.

On March 4, renowned vocalist David Pittsinger performs a program of Bach, Mendelssohn, Brahms, Handel, and selections from the American Songbook. Pianist Simon Holt will accompany him.

The Quodlibet Ensemble, a New York-based string chamber orchestra of young, dynamic artists presents a range of great music, from the Baroque to the modern day on April 8. Their program will include Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, as well as music by Mendelssohn, Mozart, and Nathan Schram.

All performances take place on Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. with the Jan. 7, Feb. 18, and April 8 concerts at Valley Regional High School; and the March 4 concert at John Winthrop Middle School, 1 John Winthrop Middle School Road, Deep River. Seating is general admission and tickets may be purchased by visiting www.essexwinterseries.com or calling 860-272-4572.

The 2018 Essex Winter Series season is generously sponsored by The Clark Group, Essex Meadows, Essex Savings Bank, Guilford Savings Bank, Jeffrey N. Mehler CFP LLC, Tower Laboratories, and BrandTech Scientific. Outreach activities are supported by the Community Foundation of Middlesex County and donors to the Fenton Brown Circle.