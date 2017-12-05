Opening Reception for Partnership Co-Op Storefront in Old Saybrook, Thursday Evening

by

The Partnership Co-Op hosts its Annual Holiday Sale from Thursday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 17. The Partnership Co-op features Native American crafts, Haitian art and Palestinian goods from respectively Tribal Crafts, Inc. with Lakota art and crafts, the Crosby Fund for Haitian Education and the Tree of Life Educational Fund.

Join the organizers for the Grand Opening Reception on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wine, snacks and a raffle will be offered at the Co-op’s store in the former Southern Exposure building located between Cartier Optical and Nail Spa at 264 Main Street in Old Saybrook.

Storefront hours are as follows:

Opening Reception Thursday, Dec. 7: 6 to 8 p.m.

Fridays, Dec.8 & 15: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays, Dec. 9 & 16: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays, Dec. 10 & 17: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Partnership Co-operative is a collection of several non-profit organizations based out of the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme. All proceeds are returned to the artisans of the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota, participating Haitian artists and the Tree of Life Educational Fund.

To learn more about this collective of non-profits, visit these websites:



Tribal Crafts, Inc. featuring Lakota art and crafts: www.tribalcrafts.org

The Crosby Fund for Haitian Education: www.crosbyfund.org

Tree of Life Educational Fund: www.tolef.org