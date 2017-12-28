Tickets on Sale Now for Presentation by Psychic Medium, Jan. 21; Proceeds Benefit Deep River Library

DEEP RIVER — The Friends of the Deep River Public Library will present a gallery-style reading with psychic medium Stephanie Burke on Sunday, Jan.21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Richard Smith Town Hall Auditorium in Deep River. Tickets for this fundraising event are $40 per person and available for purchase at the Deep River Public Library.

Burke was born intuitive and has been able to see, hear, feel and communicate with the other side for as long as she can remember. She now uses her gift to help others understand that death doesn’t mean the end, but rather a new beginning.

She has had the opportunity to help families, historical societies, corporations and television shows with her gifts.

Along with her mediumship, Burke has been practicing Reiki for 10 years, helping others heal and regain balance to their energy. She is also a co-host of WBSM’s Spooky Southcoast Radio and has made appearances on TLC’s Kindred Spirits, Destination America and Syfy channels.

Don’t miss out on this enlightening experience!

Proceeds from this fundraiser go directly back the library to finance future library programs.

For more information, call the Deep River Public Library at 860-526-6039 during service hours: Monday 1 – 8pm; Tuesday 10 am – 6 pm; Wednesday 12:30 – 8 pm; Thursday and Friday 10 am – 6 pm; and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm.