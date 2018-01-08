Annual Winter Lecture Series on Natural, Industrial and Maritime History Starts Jan. 14

by

Essex Historical Society, Essex Meadows and Essex Land Trust co-sponsor, “Follow the Falls River: Natural, Industrial and Maritime History,” this year’s Annual Winter Lecture Series.

ESSEX – Explore Essex’s rich history along the Falls River in the popular Winter Lecture Series presented by Essex Historical Society (EHS), Essex Meadows and Essex Land Trust (ELT), Sundays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28, at 3 p.m. Each illustrated talk will feature in-depth discussion of the resources – natural, human or industrial — along the waterway that ties together the town’s three villages.

Titled, “Follow the Falls,” the series is part of a year-long collaborative program between EHS and ELT. All lectures are held at Essex Meadows, 30 Bokum Road, at 3 p.m. on those Sundays. The programs are free and open to the public.

The series begins on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. with “Falls River Cove Estuary,” led by naturalist Phil Miller of Bushy Hill Nature Center. Mr. Miller will describe the flora, fauna and ecology of the Falls River Estuary and will elaborate on the area’s natural resources that were ideal for settlement by both Native and European populations.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m., Brenda Milkofsky will present “Enterprise and Industry Along the Falls River,” an examination of the mills, forges, cottage industries and larger manufacturies all powered by this dammable waterway with its natural falls. Ms. Milkofsky, the Founding Director of the CT River Museum, elaborates on the work of Bill Grover, a partner in Centerbrook Architects, a firm located on the site of various industries. She will explain how the development of all three of Essex’s villages depended upon harnessing the Falls River’s waterpower.

The series concludes on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m., as Dr. John Pfeiffer, Professor Emeritus, Archaeology, Wesleyan University, will address the historic Williams Shipyard at Falls River Cove and Osage Trails Preserve. Dr. Pfeiffer will explain how the shipbuilding complex’s foundations still lie beneath the river’s silt. Examining the site in detail paints a vivid picture of early interdependent maritime trades, all operated by one family from 1790-1845 – a thriving, pre-industrial complex paralleling the village’s growth as a seaport community.

All lectures are held in beautiful Hamilton Hall, Essex Meadows, 30 Bokum Road, Essex. Free and open to the public. More information can be found at www.essexhistory.org or by calling Essex Historical Society, 860-767-0681.