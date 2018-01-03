Anticipating Winter Storm Brody, Chester Town Hall Will be Closed Tomorrow

by

CHESTER — The State of Connecticut is expecting a winter storm predicted to start at 12 a.m. and go straight through to Thursday evening. This storm is expected to end with high winds, which could cause power outages. The Town will be making a decision tomorrow afternoon on whether a heating shelter will open based on power outages throughout Chester, Deep River and Essex.

Town leaders ask that residents should start making alternate heat and shelter plans for their families.

Readers can also self-identify on CT Alert. Sign up to receive alerts at www.ctalert.gov or text your zip code to 888-777.

There will be updates on The Town of Chester Facebook page, wwwchesterct.org. In a true emergency, call 211 for a listing of local heating shelters near you.

The most important thing to remember is BE SAFE!