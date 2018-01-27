‘Essex Ed’ Will Take Part in Tomorrow’s Annual Groundhog Day Parade on Main St. Tomorrow

January 28, 2018

January 27, 2018

ESSEX — Grab your pots and pans and head to Essex Village tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. for one of the most popular parades of the year.

“Essex Ed”, a larger-than-life ground hog, will make his annual pilgrimage from Essex Boat Works on Ferry Street up to the top of Main Street leading a parade of antique cars, fife & drum corps, residents, and visitors.

All are invited to join in and encouraged to bring their own noisemakers and ground hog gear to celebrate the day.

Each year, Essex Ed is dressed in unique attire to acknowledge a special occasion or person. As always, this year’s costume is a secret but organizers guarantee that it will be a “huge hit” when Ed makes his appearance.

