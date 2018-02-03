Info Sessions on ‘Fire Truck Pull’ at June’s ‘Relay for Life’ to be Held Monthly

by

Do you want to pull a fire truck? Do you and 11 friends want to pit yourself against major tonnage for a good cause?

The American Cancer Society’s Fire Truck Pull at the Relay For Life of HK will take place on Saturday, June 23, at Haddam-Killingworth High School (HKHS.) The event is a team-building, fundraising, cancer-fighting event where teams of 12 people compete to pull the truck a designated distance in the fastest time.

You and other groups in the area are challenged to step up to the rope and show Middlesex County who can Pull For a Cure with the fastest time.

How does it work?

Teams will rally together to raise money however they see fit. The minimum amount of money that a team must raise is $1,200 (or $100 per person) to participate. All funds raised benefit the mission of the American Cancer Society to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world free from cancer.

The winning team will receive bragging rights and a trophy.

To learn more, join the organizers on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. at the Haddam Volunteer Firehouse Company 1, 439 Saybrook Rd, Higganum to kick off the 2018 Relay For Life/Fire Truck Pull season.

There will also be the traditional Relay For Life walk-a-thon on the HKHS track. The soft opening ceremony will be at 12 noon. There will be a Survivor Ceremony and dinner, luminaria and much more. Stay tuned for a full schedule of events.

Monthly meetings will be at St. James Church Parish Hall, 501 Killingworth Rd, Higganum, CT from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Meeting dates for 2018 are: February 28, March 28, April 25, May 30, June 13.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like more information, contact Cate Reid from the American Cancer Society at Catherine.reid@cancer.org.

To register, visit www.relayforlife.org/hkct

For more information, call Alexis Maliga at 203.379.4827 or email at Alexis.Maliga@cancer.org