Connecticut River Artisans Coop Hosts New Artist Reception, April 14

ESSEX — Connecticut River Artisans Cooperative is pleased to welcome the following new members with a reception on Saturday, April 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sharon Chaples – a painter specializing in landscapes and houses, who lends an impressionist flair to her artwork.

Sandy Sicignano – a painter, who leans toward the modern, she gives an abstract quality to everyday items.

Andrea Aron – a jeweler, who creates one-of-a-kind, silver pieces as well as enamel work.

The reception will be held at the Artisan’s Co-op at 55 Main St., Essex. Wine and nibbles will be served and there will be an opportunity to meet the new artists and enjoy their unique work.

For more information, visit www.ctriverartisans.org, the Artisan’s Facebook page or call 860-767-5457