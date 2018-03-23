Creative Dance Class for Preschoolers to be Held at Deep River Public Library, April 11

by

DEEP RIVER — The Deep River Library will be hosting a Creative Dance Class for Preschoolers on Wednesday, April 11, at 4 p.m. This class will be taught by Christine Finch from the Eastern Connecticut Ballet School and will feature the theme of rainbows. Children ages 3 to 5 will don their dancing shoes (or sneakers) and explore different movements that celebrate the magic behind the making of a rainbow.

Registration is required for this 45-minute class and limited to 15 children, ages 3-5. Younger siblings can enjoy playtime in our Children’s Area while class is being held.

Registration will be done through our Sign Up Genius. Check out our Facebook Events page or website for the link to register.

For more information, visit http://deepriverlibrary.accountsupport.com and click on the monthly calendar, email the Children’s Department at drplchildrensdept@gmail.com or call the library at 860-526-6039 during service hours: Monday 1 – 8pm; Tuesday 10 am – 6 pm; Wednesday 12:30 – 8 pm; Thursday and Friday 10 am – 6 pm; and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm.