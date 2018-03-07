CT River Museum Hosts Tavern Night, March 23

by

ESSEX — The Connecticut River Museum’s (CRM) second Tavern Night of 2018 will take place on March 23. Join Museum staff and supporters for a lively 19th-century evening as the historic Samuel Lay House is transformed into a seaside tavern.

Folklorist Stephen Gencarella and CRM Director Chris Dobbs will host the tasting table featuring a variety of heritage wines and ports. Gencarella and Dobbs will share the background of the wines, and the intrigue and nuances of the world of port. Catering by Selene is creating a sampling of appetizers/light dinner featuring early 19th-century food. These are based on chef Selene Sweck’s extensive research and collection of early American cookbooks.

This evening features music by Joseph Morneault, a member of the Jovial Crew, which performs at the Griswold Inn. He is a performer of early American music, traditional Irish and sea music. As part of the evening, participants will also have an opportunity to try their hand at historic games such as Skittles (played with a top that goes through a maze knocking down pins) and Captain’s Mistress, a game with a scandalous sounding name.

Space is extremely limited with programs offered at 6 and 8 p.m. The $24 CRM museum member and $29 general public tickets include the beer tasting, appetizers, and entertainment. Additional drinks will be available for purchase.

Call 860-767- 8269 or visit shop.ctrivermuseum.org to buy your tickets. Reservations are required and you must be 21 or older to participate. Special thanks to our sponsors: Catering by Selene, Connecticut Rental Center and Bob’s Centerbrook Package Store.

The Connecticut River Museum is located on the waterfront in Essex, CT. The Museum offers exhibits and programs exploring the history and environment of the Connecticut River and its valley. It is open Tuesday to Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the winter season.

For more information, visit ctrivermuseum.org.