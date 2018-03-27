Rep. Carney Holds Legislative Update, April 5; All Welcome

by

OLD SAYBROOK — State Representative Devin Carney will hold a Legislative Update at the Vicki Duffy Pavilion, 150 College Street, Old Saybrook on Thursday, April 5, from 8 to 9 a.m. This event is being hosted by the Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce and all Lyme-Old Lyme Chamber of Commerce members are welcome to attend, as well as the general public.

Admission is free but registration at this link would be appreciated.

The event will be an informal discussion highlighting legislative issues and bills and what Rep. Carney hopes to achieve in Hartford. Time will be allotted for Q&A.