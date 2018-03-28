Sharing our Stories with Ellen Luby, Gerontologist, at Essex Library, April 16

by

ESSEX — Have you ever wanted to share the stories of your life with your family but don’t know where to start?

Research has shown that sharing your lifestory can bring an increase in self-esteem, resolve past conflicts and promote successful aging. The Sharing Our Stories presentation reviews the different lifestory methods of Reminiscence, Life Review, Guided Autobiography, Memoir and Personal History to help you determine how you want to tell your story.

The goal of the program is to help people see how sharing stories can help to make sense of the past, gain insight for the future and connect generations. This informational meeting will be presented by Ellen Luby, a gerontologist on Monday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Sharing your unique LifeStory can be a wonderful, meaningful and fun experience.

This presentation is free and open to all.

For more information, call the Essex Library. The Essex Library is located at 33 West Avenue in Essex.