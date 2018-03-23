Spring Into Genealogy at Essex Library, April 3

by

ESSEX — Spring is always a great time to start researching your family history. We are very fortunate in Connecticut to have an abundant amount of genealogy resources at the State Library in Hartford. To learn more about what resources are available there, join a presentation on Tuesday, April 3, at 5:30 p.m. to hear Gerald Seagrave, a Librarian in the Connecticut State History & Genealogy Department.

Seagrave will present information on materials and services available for genealogy research at the Connecticut State Library. The presentation will include using State archives, town vital records and accessing databases.

Seagrave has been a Librarian at the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, the Police Officer Standards and Training Council and, most recently, the Connecticut State Library.

This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Essex Library at 860-767-1560. The Essex Library is located at 33 West Avenue.