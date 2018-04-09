Traditional Pulled Pork Dinner Benefits American Cancer Society, May 12

by

HIGGANUM — The 9th Annual Traditional Pulled Pork Dinner to benefit the American Cancer Society will be held Saturday, May 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St.James Parish Hall, 501 Killingworth Rd,(Rte. 81), Higganum. Dinner includes pulled pork with barbecue sauces on the side, roll, coleslaw, pasta salad, baked beans, dessert, coffee, lemonade or iced tea. Everything made fresh on site.

Adults $15, Seniors $12, Children $6, Children ages 2 and under are free.

Don’t have time to eat? Get it on to go! Takeout available. Don’t eat Pork? A limited amount of Beef Brisket will also be available.

This event is presented by St.James Episcopal Church Relay for Life Team with a helping hand from Hartford Area Roller Derby. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

For further information, contact Jere Adametz at 860-685-0688 or Elaine Jackson at 860-345-7755.