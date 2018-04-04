AAUW Hosts Luncheon Featuring Best-Selling Authors Brunonia Barry, Randy Susan Meyers; Final Day for Reservations is Tomorrow

by

AREAWIDE — The Lower Connecticut Valley branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will sponsor a luncheon at the Saybrook Point Inn on Saturday, April 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Randy Susan Meyers, author of the bestseller, The Widow of Wall Street, and Brunonia Barry, author of the novels The Lace Reader and The Fifth Petal, will discuss their books and their writing process.

Tickets are $50 and help to provide scholarships for local women pursuing higher education. There will also be silent and chance auctions. Reservation forms may be downloaded at http://lowerctvalley-ct.aauw.n et. The deadline for reservations is April 5.