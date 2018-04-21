CT River Museum Hosts ‘Tavern Night’ With Beer, Ale Tasting and Games Galore, April 27

by

ESSEX — Join the final Connecticut River Museum Tavern Night of the season on Friday, April 27! This lively 19th century evening will take place at the museum’s historic Samuel Lay House overlooking scenic Essex harbor. The house will be transformed into a candlelit riverside tavern from the War of 1812.

The evening includes a Beer and Ale tasting by Olde Burnside Brewing Company, drinking songs and ballads by Rick Spencer, Dawn Indermuehle & Chris Dobbs, tavern games, and early American cuisine provided by Catering by Selene. Additional wine and beer will be available at the cash bar.

Catering by Selene is creating a sampling of appetizers/light dinner featuring early 19th-century food. These are based on chef Selene Sweck’s extensive research and collection of early American cookbooks and will comprise such foods as hearty corn chowder, chess pie, and other light bites.

As part of the evening, participants will have an opportunity to try their hand at historic games such as Skittles (played with a top that goes through a maze knocking down pins) and Captain’s Mistress, a game with a scandalous sounding name.

Tastings take place at 6 and 8 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call to reserve tickets at 860-767-8269 or visit ctrivermuseum.org. Tickets are $24 for museum members or $29 for the general public (must be 21 or older and show valid ID). Includes Beer and Ale tasting, light bites, and entertainment. The evening is sponsored in part by Catering by Selene, Connecticut Rental Center and Bob’s Centerbrook Package Store.

The Connecticut River Museum is located at 67 Main Street, Essex and is open daily from 10 AM – 5 PM and closed on Mondays until Memorial Day. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for students, $6 for children age 6-12, free for children under 6.

For more information, call 860-767-8269 or go to www.ctrivermuseum.org