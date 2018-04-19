‘Green Up’ Old Saybrook, April 28

by

Join the fifth annual town wide Old Saybrook ‘Green Up’ Day, Saturday, April 28, beginning at 8 a.m. This is a great opportunity to get out and see friends and neighbors, help “green up” the town for the season, and remove the litterbugs’ trash that’s been hiding under all the snow.

For added social networking, start your trash journey with the ‘Green Up’ send-off celebration, at 8 a.m. on the Green and disperse from there to clean up roadside litter. Whether starting from the Green, or working in your own neighborhood, participants may pick up free garbage bags at designated drop-off locations: the Town Hall parking lot near the Green, Clark Memorial Park (Town Park) or the Town Beach Parking Lot.

Full garbage bags may be brought back to these locations as well for disposal.

There are many community activities taking place April 28, why not bring along a bag or two and look for trash on your way to baseball or the fishing derby? Every can, bottle, bag and fast food container picked up is one less item that will end up in Long Island Sound.

For more information about how and where you can help “green up” the town visit the Green Up Facebook page, the Old Saybrook Green Up website, or email bcasertano@comcast.net.