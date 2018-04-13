Learn About Avian Artist Michael DiGiorgio’s Fascinating Life Journey, Tonight

by

ESSEX – Enjoy a captivating evening with bird artist Michael DiGiorgio on Friday, April 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Connecticut River Museum. In his presentation, DiGiorgio will describe his journey from tracking and observing birds in wild to learning how to express their beauty and his feelings about them in drawings and paintings. Along the way he meets the masters of bird art, finds his voice as an artist, and comes into his own as a nationally recognized nature artist. The talk will also discuss sketching birds from life and becoming a field-guide artist.

Michael DiGiorgio is a nationally recognized artist living in Madison, CT. His paintings and drawings have appeared in nature books and journals, including Birds of Brazil vol. 1 and 2, Bird Watcher’s Digest, Audubon Field Guide to Birds/Eastern and Western Region, and The Narrow Edge by Deborah Cramer. Mike recently completely revised the artwork for the new edition of Peterson’s Field Guide to the Birds.

DiGiorgio has painted birds since he was five and studied bird painting under the late Don Eckelberry. Under Eckelberry’s critical eye, DiGiorgio developed his style emphasizing the character of the bird and its relationship to the environment. Committed to painting from life, he has traveled extensively to create field sketches of birds, plants, and habitat from all over the Americas, West Indies, Trinidad, and the Outer Islands of Britain.

DiGiorgio won the first ever Eckelberry Endowment Award from the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia for his Bird Illustration work. His paintings have been exhibited at numerous museums and institutes including the Roger Tory Peterson Institute; The Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia; and the The Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology.

The Connecticut River Museum is the only museum dedicated to the study, preservation and celebration of the cultural and natural heritage of the Connecticut River and its Valley. The Connecticut River Museum is located at 67 Main Street, Essex and is open Tuesday – Sunday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. For questions, call 860-767-8269 or log on to our website www.ctrivermuseum.org.

Photo Credit: Durham Fairground Bobolink by Michael DiGiorgio 2017