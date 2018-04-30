Tri-Town DTC’s Host Democrat Candidate Forum Tonight in Old Lyme

by

OLD LYME — The Tri-Town Democratic Town Committees (DTCs) – the DTCs of Lyme, Old Lyme and Old Saybrook – have announced that they will present a Democratic Candidate Forum on Monday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m. at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School.

The event is free and open to the public; all registered Democrats from the three towns are encouraged to attend.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the forum will start at 6:30 p.m.

The Tri-Town DTCs have invited a slate of candidates that they believe to be of greatest interest to the three area communities, DTCs and local delegates. At the forum, the candidates will present brief statements on their platforms and then take questions from DTC delegates.

The candidates invited to attend include:

Candidate for U.S. Senate:

Chris Murphy

Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives:

Joe Courtney

Candidates for Governor:

Susan Bysiewicz

Sean Connolly

Jonathan Harris – TENTATIVELY CONFIRMED

Ned Lamont – TENTATIVELY CONFIRMED

Candidate for CT Secretary of State:

Denise Merrill – CONFIRMED

Candidates for State Treasurer:

Dita Bhargava

Shawn Wooden – CONFIRMED

Candidates for State Attorney General:

Paul Doyle

Claire Kindall – CONFIRMED

Christopher Mattei – TENTATIVELY CONFIRMED

William Tong – TENTATIVELY CONFIRMED

Candidate for State Comptroller:

Kevin Lembo

Candidate for State Representative:

Matthew Pugliese – CONFIRMED

Candidates for State Senator:

Martha Marx – CONFIRMED

Norm Needleman – CONFIRMED

The Tri-Town DTCs hope each candidate who has been invited to attend will be able to do so. The group will provide updates on who is confirmed as attending on the Facebook pages of the Lyme, Old Lyme and Old Saybrook DTCs.