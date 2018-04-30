Tri-Town DTC’s Host Democrat Candidate Forum Tonight in Old Lyme

OLD LYME — The Tri-Town Democratic Town Committees (DTCs) – the DTCs of Lyme, Old Lyme and Old Saybrook – have announced that they will present a Democratic Candidate Forum on Monday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m. at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School.
The event is free and open to the public; all registered Democrats from the three towns are encouraged to attend.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the forum will start at 6:30 p.m.
The Tri-Town DTCs have invited a slate of candidates that they believe to be of greatest interest to the three area communities, DTCs and local delegates. At the forum, the candidates will present brief statements on their platforms and then take questions from DTC delegates.
The candidates invited to attend include:
Candidate for U.S. Senate:
Chris Murphy
Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives:
Joe Courtney
Candidates for Governor:
Susan Bysiewicz
Sean Connolly
Jonathan Harris – TENTATIVELY CONFIRMED
Ned Lamont – TENTATIVELY CONFIRMED
Candidate for CT Secretary of State:
Denise Merrill – CONFIRMED
Candidates for State Treasurer:
Dita Bhargava
Shawn Wooden – CONFIRMED
Candidates for State Attorney General:
Paul Doyle
Claire Kindall – CONFIRMED
Christopher Mattei – TENTATIVELY CONFIRMED
William Tong – TENTATIVELY CONFIRMED
Candidate for State Comptroller:
Kevin Lembo
Candidate for State Representative:
Matthew Pugliese – CONFIRMED
Candidates for State Senator:
Martha Marx – CONFIRMED
Norm Needleman – CONFIRMED
The Tri-Town DTCs hope each candidate who has been invited to attend will be able to do so. The group will provide updates on who is confirmed as attending on the Facebook pages of the Lyme, Old Lyme and Old Saybrook DTCs.