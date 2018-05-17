Deep River Historical Society Hosts Strawberry Social Annual Fundraiser, June 3

by

DEEP RIVER — The Deep River Historical Society hosts a Strawberry Social Annual Fundraiser on Sunday, June 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the door of the Carriage House on the grounds of the Stone House, 245 Main Street, Deep River.

This event benefits the many projects and functions of the Society and is enjoyed by the community each year.

Admission for adults is $6 and children 5 and under are $3.

The “Berry Baskets” will be available also.

For more information, call Sue Wisner at 860-526-9103 or email suewisner@comcast.net