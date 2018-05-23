Essex Art Association’s 2018 Elected Artist Exhibition Opens with Reception, June 1

by

ESSEX — The June show at the Essex Art Association (EAA) is the Elected Artists’ Exhibition. The exhibit’s opening reception is Friday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The show runs June 2 through June 23. The EAA Gallery is located at 10 North Main Street, Essex, CT. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. daily, and closed Tuesdays. For more information visit essexartassociation.com or call 860-767-8996.

Essex Art Association Elected Artists are members who have distinguished themselves by having their work accepted in three separate juried art shows within a five-year period, meaning their work passed the stringent entrance requirements of at least three discerning judges.

The Gantner Gallery exhibit showcases artwork by artist Pam Erickson. Erickson finds herself on a constant quest, foraging for treasures to incorporate into her art and titled this one-woman exhibition “Scavenger Hunt.”

To further the theme and perhaps inspire some adults to bring their children or grandchildren, she has created an actual treasure hunt for the viewers. She was inspired by seeing how much fun this was for the visitors to the Florence Griswold Museum’s “Wee Faerie Village” in Old Lyme. This will be the fourth year that she has enjoyed participating in this popular event.

Erickson’s assemblage and sculpture employ a wide range of non-traditional materials. If you frequent the Betty Pierson Recycling Shed at the Essex Transfer Station, you might just find one of your castoffs finding a new life in one of Erickson’s oft times whimsical creations. She finds it hard to leave without finding something that might lead to inspiration for another piece of art.

Erickson grew up in Brooklyn. She graduated with a degree in Graphic Arts from the School of Visual Arts and studied ceramics at The New School and Southampton College.

Erickson and her family relocated from New York City and Long Island to Killingworth, Conn. in 1997 when she received two Connecticut Commission on the Arts fellowships.

In 2001, she and her husband moved to Ivoryton, renovating a factory into living quarters and studio space, eventually opening The Erickson-Davis Gallery of which she was manager and curator. for more information, visit www.ericksondavisgallery.com

Exhibition juror Breana Ferrara is a sculptor and metalsmith. She recently earned her BFA in Fine Arts 3D/Metalsmithing from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design and works as a studio assistant to metalsmiths in the Boston area.

Ferrara teaches classes and works in the small metals studio at MassArt, while maintaining her own studio practice in her home. In her work, she uses metalsmithing and fiber techniques to create inter active sculpture.

She examines themes in her work such as shame, trauma, sexuality, and memory to tell her story in a deeply personal way, while still relating to the experiences of others on an emotional and visceral level.