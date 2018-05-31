Haddam Garden Club Hosts a Vineyard Afternoon in Higganum, June 23

by

HADDAM — In case you haven’t heard the buzz, the Haddam Garden Club is hosting A Vineyard Afternoon on Saturday, June 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at RubyBelle Vineyard in Higganum. It promises to be a beautiful afternoon (and if it isn’t, there is a rain date of Sunday, June 24) at which you can mingle with friends old and new while you sample abundant hors d’oeuvres and, of course, wine.

There will be talks on the grape culture and the process of wine making by Maurice Adams, how to pair wine with food by Laura Grimmer of The Perfect Pear in Chester, while vineyard owner, Stew Gillmor will be on hand to give tours and answer questions.

All this takes place in the stunning setting of RubyBelle Vineyard off Brainerd Hill in Higganum. The magnificent gardens are worth a tour on their own merit.

Preregistration is strongly urged, as space is limited. Tickets are $30 per person. To access the registration form or for more information, visit this link.

For more information about Haddam Garden Club, visit their website at this link.