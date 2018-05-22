Leif Nilsson Hosts Eric Fresia in Next ‘Concert in the Garden,’ June 14

by

CHESTER — Leif Nilsson hosts a Thursday evening ‘Concert in the Garden,’ Thursday, June 14 , from 7 to 9 p.m., featuring Eric Fresia at the Spring Street Studio and Gallery at 1 Spring St, Chester Center. Arrowhead will open the show.

Fresia’s music spans eight albums and at least as many genres. From ballrooms to juke joints, he brings a big voice and a small guitar that are bound to leave you dancing, laughing, ringing and singing. Fresia can silence a room with a slow ballad, rock the house with some heavy blues, then bring it home with some driving world music.

Fresia’s eighth album is an honest, stripped-down portrayal of 30 years as a singer-songwriter. Inspired by a six-month journey in 2015 from London to Morocco, the album draws influence from time spent living in Provence, Barcelona and Andalusia, with echoes of North African blues and Moroccan rhythms.

After evolving from a four-piece roots/rock band, to an eight-piece world music ensemble, to 10 years of touring as a trio with two of his children, it’s time to perform these new songs solo, just as they were written: one mic, one voice, one guitar and a songbook filled with stories from the road.

For more information on Fresia, visit http://ericfresia.com/

This monthly concert series highlights eclectic international singer/songwriter artists from cool jazz to blue grass.

Gates open half hour before the show — first come first seated. Seating is Bistro Style in the amphitheater. The concert will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

A $20 donation is appreciated. The event is BYOB – pack a picnic and bring your own wine or beer or buy it across the street at the Chester Package Store.