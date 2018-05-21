Mr. Gym Visits Deep River Library, June 28

by

DEEP RIVER — Get movin’ and groovin’ to the musical stylings of Mr. Gym on Thursday, June 28, at 10:30 am.

Mr. Gym, aka Chris Keithan, is a certified gym/health teacher with 15 years experience in elementary education. Kids will enjoy his interactive music and parents will love his positive messages about health, fitness and fun.

This program is geared for children age 2 – 8. Free and open to all, no registration required.

Programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Deep River Public Library.

For more information, visit http://deepriverlibrary.accountsupport.com and click on the monthly calendar, or call the library at 860-526-6039 during service hours: Monday 1 – 8pm; Tuesday 10 am – 6 pm; Wednesday 12:30 – 8 pm; Thursday and Friday 10 am – 6 pm; and Saturday10 am – 5 pm.