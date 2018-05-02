Tr-Town Forum Offers Democratic Candidates Opportunity to State Positions, Take Questions

by

Around 100 residents of Lyme, Old Lyme and Old Saybrook turned out at the Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School Monday night for a Democratic Candidate Forum arranged by the Democratic Town Committees of the three area municipalities. Local residents heard from and were able to ask questions directly of: Ned Lamont, candidate for governor (pictured above);

Denise Merrill, incumbent candidate for secretary of the state;

Shawn Wooden, candidate for state treasurer;

Matthew Pugliese, candidate for state representative in the 23rd District, which includes Lyme, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook and part of Westbrook;

Martha Marx, candidate for state senator in the 20th District, and

Norm Needleman, candidate for state senator in the 33rd District.

The Tri-Town Democratic Town Committees’ event started at 6:30 p.m. and lasted two and a half hours.