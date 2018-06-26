Area Legislators to Host Lyme Disease Prevention Forum in East Haddam Tomorrow

by

EAST HADDAM — State Representatives Melissa Ziobron (R-34), Devin Carney (R-23) and Robert Siegrist (R-36) will be hosting an informational forum presented by the BLAST Tick-borne Prevention Program to address Lyme Disease prevention.

The forum will take place on Wednesday, June 27, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the East Haddam Grange Hall, 488 Town Street, East Haddam.

The event is open to the public and no registration is required.

The BLAST Tick-borne Prevention Program was developed in 2008 by the Ridgefield, CT Public Health Department, BLAST stands for: Bathe after outdoor activity, Look for Ticks and rashes, Apply repellent, Spray the yard and Treat pets.

The legislators can be reached by phone (800) 842-1423 or online at www.repziobron.com, www.repcarney.com andwww.repsiegrist.com.