“Boost Your Brain & Write” Today in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM – A newly formed monthly “Boost Your Brain & Write” group will meet on Wednesday, June 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morefit, LLC, 62 Creamery Road in East Haddam. Writers of all levels and genres are welcome to join this unique monthly writing and wellness group.

This event includes one hour writing instruction, writing and peer critique, 15 minutes wellness exercise, and 15 minute Craniosacral Therapy (optional). Cost is $20 per person. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to sign up, email Srwaide@cs.com or sign up at www.meetup.com “Boost Your Brain and Write” under Health and Wellness or Writing. If you can’t meet during the day and would like to participate in an evening group, email your preferred time to Srwaide@cs.com.

As part of this unique writing/wellness workshop, you will learn how Craniosacral Therapy (CST) can help you booth your creativity and improve your inner balance. You will have the opportunity to experience the benefits of Craniosacral Therapy.

Instructors will be Susan R. Waide, who is a memoir teacher/coach, college professor, and writer/editor and Maryla Radziszewski, a licensed Massage Therapist, Craniosacral Therapist, Personal Trainer, Health Coach, and owner of Morefit LLC.