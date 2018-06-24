Community Picnic, Free Concert at CBSRZ This Afternoon, All Welcome

by

CHESTER — Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek’s (CBSRZ) open to the public annual community picnic and free concert presents The Cluppin Spielers (“Clapping Players”), the new CBSRZ house band that will bring us an exceptional concert, on Sunday, June 24, at 5 p.m.

Performing a mix of old and new, The Cluppin Spielers’ repertoire draws on the traditional melodies of Eastern European Klezmer, contemporary Jewish Bluegrass known as “JewGrass,” and Americana Folk. Regardless of the genre, the group’s lively, toe-tapping melodies leave audiences laughing, smiling, and clapping.

Although there is no charge for the performance, concertgoers will have plenty of grilled summer fare to purchase and other foods with proceeds benefiting local charitable organizations. In the event of rain, the music will be moved inside. Bring your own entrée if you wish (out of respect for CBSRZ kosher dietary restrictions, please no shellfish or pork products).

Jointly produced by our Music & More and Social Action committees, it is intended not only as a joyous music treat, but something that will benefit those in need. No reservations are necessary.

Klezmer is largely dance songs for weddings, often sung in Yiddish. The word Klezmer comes from two Hebrew words, kleizemer meaning “vessels of song”. Over time the term klezmer referred to musical instruments, and later to the musicians themselves. The music of Klezmer swings and gets you on your feet.

As Klezmorim brought their yiddish “folk” sounds and merged them with American culture, contemporary Jewish musicians are now taking part in a growing trend to combine Jewish spirituals with Americana – typically thought of as blue grass, folk and country music to create a new genre known as “JewGrass”. Traditional and contemporary Jewish musicians have in common the desire to push the boundaries of what’s expected, forging new ways of telling stories. After all, storytelling is second nature to Judaism, a perfect match for Americana folk tunes.

The member group consists of musicians who were in A Klez Act, the previous congregation house band that has entertained audiences since 1993, as well as musicians who made folk music together when celebrating at the installation ceremony of the current Rabbi, Marci Bellows in 2016. In bringing the two groups together as one, CBSRZ joins fellow artists on the musical journey to tell stories in fun, new ways.

The Cluppin Spielers’ members include Melinda Alcosser – percussion; Steven Barasz – vocals, guitar; Billy Bertelli – drums; Belinda Brennan – vocals, mandolin; Meg Gister – vocals, keyboard; Neil Gottfried – vocals, guitar, clarinet; Norman Hanenbaum – saxophone; Lori Jubelirer – bass guitar; Deb Rutty, vocals; Norman Rutty – vocals, 12 string guitar; Marcy Saltzman – vocals, banjello; Joel Saltzman – guitar; Pat Smith – percussion; Shelley Sprague – vocals, guitar; Dave Zeleznik – banjo.

The location of this free concert and community picnic is at Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek, 55 East Kings Highway, Chester, Connecticut.

For more information, visit www.cbsrz.org/engage/events or call the CBSRZ office at 860-526-8920.