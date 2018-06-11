CT River Museum Presents Book Talk on ‘Archipelago New York,’ Cruise Aboard ‘Onrust’ with Author, Thursday

by

ESSEX — Enjoy a modern day exploration tracing Adriaen Block’s 1614 journey.

On Thursday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. Thomas Halaczinsky will share his adventures in a talk, followed by an evening cruise aboard Onrust. Halaczinsky’s new book Archipelago New York documents the photos and thoughts that he captured on a 3,000 nautical mile sailing expedition into the island world of New York.

With a bunch of historical books and maps, a camera and an open mind, the German-born photographer, writer, and filmmaker departed from Brooklyn toward Long Island Sound and beyond. He followed Adriaen Block, a fellow European 400 years his senior, who had discovered the island world that stretches from Manhattan to Fishers Island on the Onrust, a wooden boat 14 and a half feet longer than Thomas’ fiberglass sloop Sojourn (built in 1980).

Intrigued by mysterious names like Money Island, Pot Island and Rats Island, the artist delved into a search for a sense of place. From this journey, Thomas brings back stunning photography, historical facts and thrilling stories of explorers, pirates, and an African prince who tragically ended up as a slave on Fishers Island – twice.

Following the lecture, Thomas will join the audience for a sunset sail on the Onrust. Weather permitting, the artist will sail to Connecticut River Museum on his boat, the Sojourn, and arrive on its dock on the afternoon before the lecture.

To register for the program, call the Connecticut River Museum at 860.767.8269 x110. Space is limited. The lecture is free; tickets for the cruise are $38.

In 1614, the Dutch explorer Adriaen Block and his crew investigated coastal New York, Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island in pursuit of developing trade partnerships with Native Americans. Block became the first known European to travel up the Connecticut River to just north of Hartford (a distance of approximately 60 miles from Long Island Sound).

The re-created Onrust was launched in 2009 by The Onrust Project, an all-volunteer non-profit out of New York, built the vessel after painstakingly researching traditional Dutch shipbuilding techniques. The Museum and the Project have again partnered to bring the vessel to Connecticut.

The Onrust will be a floating exhibit at the Museum through early October. She will be open for dockside tours, school and Scout programs, along with public cruises and charters. Public cruises run June – October, Thursdays – Mondays at 2 pm, 4 pm, and 6 pm (sunset) on Friday & Saturday. For more information on the Connecticut River Museum and the Onrust, please visit the Museum’s website.

The Connecticut River Museum is located on the Essex waterfront at 67 Main Street in Essex and is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm. The Museum, located in the historic Steamboat Dock building, offers exhibits and programs about the history and environment of the Connecticut River. For a full listing of Museum programs please visit www.ctrivermuseum.org or call 860-767-8269.