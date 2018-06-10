Deep River Congregational Church Invites Vendors to Their August Flea Market

DEEP RIVER — The Annual Flea Market will be held at the Deep River Congregational Church on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Market will be held on the church lawn and on Marvin Field, located on Rte. 154, just as you enter Deep River from the South.
Spaces are 20 x 20 foot and are available for $30 and can be reserved by contacting Kris in the church office at 860-526-5045 or office.drcc@snet.net as soon as possible since the 80 spaces go quickly.
Registration forms and a map of the spaces can also be found on our web site, www.deeprivercc.org.