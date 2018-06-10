Deep River Congregational Rummage Sale Seeks Donations

by

DEEP RIVER — The Annual Rummage sale will be held inside at the Deep River Congregational Church on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Preview Sale on Friday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The church is seeking donations for the event beginning June 1. T he following items cannot be accepted: large furniture, TVs and large appliances, car seats, cribs, books, clothing, shoes, VHS tapes or items that are in disrepair.