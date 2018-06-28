Enjoy ‘Music on the Riverboat’ on Select Saturdays in the Summer

by

Enjoy live music while sailing down the Connecticut River during a gorgeous sunset at Essex Steam Train’s annual summer concert series, Music on the Riverboat. Offering four nights of music on the Becky Thatcher riverboat on select Fridays this summer, this is a fun and unique live music series offering the opportunity to dance the night away in front of a beautiful, natural backdrop.

Pick your favorite act from the schedule or attend all four!

July 20 features Basically Blues

Aug. 17 is a returning favorite, Rock Solid Alibi

the series closes out on Sept. 14, with Seat of our Pants.

Features of the cruise include:

Board the train at Essex Station at 6 p.m. for a 6:15 p.m. departure

Two-hour cruise down the Connecticut River aboard the Becky Thatcher riverboat

Bands perform between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Train returns to Essex Station approximately 9 p.m.

Food and beverage service are available at the fully stocked bar (No BYOB permitted)

Due to the time of day and duration of the cruise, Music on the Riverboat is not recommended for children under 10.

$45 per person

The Essex Steam Train is located at 1 Railroad Ave., Essex. For more information, visit the Essex Steam Train website or contact Pam Amodio at 860.767.0103 or pamodio@essexsteamtrain.com

To reserve tickets, visit this link.