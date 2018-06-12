‘Imagination Playground’ Starts at Deep River Public Library, June 27

by

DEEP RIVER — The Deep River Public Library is kicking off their Summer Reading program, Library’s Rock with Imagination Playground, on Wednesday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. The program will feature a 90-minute building session with Imagination Playground’s Large Blue Blocks.

Frank Way from Real.Good.Play. will guide participants through the building process, teaching children ages 2 through 11 cooperative, constructive play. There is no registration for this program.

For more information, visit http://deepriverlibrary.accountsupport.comand click on the monthly calendar, or call the library at 860-526-6039 during service hours: Monday 1 – 8pm; Tuesday 10 am – 6 pm; Wednesday 12:30 – 8 pm; Thursday and Friday 10 am – 6 pm; and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm.