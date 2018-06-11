Photographer Elin Dolle to Exhibit her Work at Essex Library Through June

by

ESSEX — Photography has always been a part of Elin Dolle’s life going back to childhood when she received her first camera at age 8 or 9. She enjoyed documenting the places she traveled as a child in a military family and as an adult on vacations. It was after a career in education that she decided to branch out and take her photography to a different level.

About three years ago she decided to combine her love of photography with her love of animals. She started photographing rescue horses and was amazed at their strength and resilience in the face of some horrific treatment. The more time she spent with them the more she came to respect and admire them. “Their ability to forgive and trust again after what they’ve been through is humbling.”

In that work, Strength and Resilience, as well as in her present project, Grace and Beauty, Dolle strives to depict not only the horses’ physical beauty, their strength and gentleness, but more importantly their dignity, and just maybe a glimpse into their souls.

Her work has been shown in galleries throughout Connecticut; she has won numerous awards and has been published in several magazines including Black and White Photography magazine. It will be on display at the Essex Library throughout the month of June.