Ädelbrook Recognizes CFO for 30 Years of Service

by

CROMWELL — Ädelbrook recognized David Maibaum, Chief Financial Officer, for his dedication of working for the agency for 30 years. In recognition of this service there was a Bradford Pear Tree planted on campus, a tradition at Ädelbrook in recognizing extraordinary length of service. Additionally he received a 30 year length of service award at the Employee Recognition Ceremony.

Being recognized for his 25 years of service was Tony Murphy, for 20 years, Brenda Gorski, for 15 years Jason Leeman, and for 10 years, Steven Short, Siobhan Leavy along several staff who have been with the agency for five years.