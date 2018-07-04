Happy Fourth to all our Readers! Join the Ivoryton Independence Day Parade Today!

by

IVORYTON — Join your friends and neighbors to celebrate The Fourth of July at the Ivoryton Independence Day Parade, July 4th.

All are welcome to march on foot or ride on bicycles, scooters, trucks, tractors wagons or in vintage cars. Patriotic attire encouraged.

Vehicles should assemble on Cheney Street, Ivoryton by 9:15 a.m. and walkers by 9:30 a.m. The parade steps off at 10 a.m., circling Ivoryton and winding up by the green in preparation for a short, patriotic program around 11 a.m.

Severe rain will cancel the event, which will not be rescheduled.

Show your spirit for American History and help celebrate The Glorious Fourth!