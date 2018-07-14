Letter to the Editor: Vote for Chester Library to Win Prestigious CT Treasure Award

by

To the Editor:

With all the differing opinions about whether or not the town of Chester needs a new 8,000 square foot, $7.4 million library, or if a library of this magnitude can be sustained or utilized to its fullest capacity by Chester’s 4,245 residents, one thing is for sure – the Chester Library is a true Connecticut treasure. It has been recognized as such by the Connecticut Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIACT) who has nominated the Chester Library for their prestigious Connecticut Treasures Award.

Our library was chosen to represent Middlesex County and we are in great company! Other nominees include New Haven County: Beinecke Library, Yale University, New Haven; Fairfield County: Pequot Library, Fairfield; Hartford County: Kent Memorial Library, Suffield; Litchfield County: Hotchkiss Memorial Library, Sharon; New London County: Public Library of New London, New London; Tolland County: George Maxwell Memorial Library; and Windham County: North Woodstock Public Library, North Woodstock.

The voting process is a People’s Choice format, and the voting period is from July 9th through the 20th, so please vote for our Middlesex County Connecticut Treasure, the Chester Library, at: https://aiact.org/vote-2018-connecticut-treasures.

Sincerely,

Caryn B. Davis,

Chester.