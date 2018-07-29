St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Hosts Tree Swallow Cruise and Benefit, Sept. 30

by

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of East Haddam has announced a benefit cruise on the Connecticut River aboard RiverQuest’s Adventure to view the Tree Swallow migration on Sunday, Sept. 30. One of nature’s extraordinary events is the annual gathering of hundreds of thousand of Tree Swallows on the Connecticut River in the fall, just prior to their migration south. The swallows converge at dusk and form large clouds from which they descend into the communal roost along the shoreline. This has been declared as one of nature’s greatest spectacles.

There are two ticket levels. Patron for $150.00 which includes a private pre-cruise reception at the Gelston House in East Haddam with champagne and hors d’oeures from 3:45pm to 4:30pm; and, general price of $75.00. Both levels include food and beverage aboard the Adventure. Cruise starts promptly at 5:00pm so arrive early. Departure is from Eagle Landing State Park in Haddam.

This cruise will be a unique St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church fundraising opportunity with a portion of the funds raised through ticket sales going to the East Haddam Fuel Bank.

Captain Mark has found the best way to maneuver The Adventure to allow optimum views from her open decks on the bow and stern. Flexible seating ensures everyone gets “up close and personal” viewing. The cruise is about 3.5 hours on the water. The cruise is primarily about the Tree Swallows, however, it is also about the journey there is so much to see while cruising along the river.

Many birds are migrating through the area at this time; for the fall season, we saw a record number of Bald Eagles and Great Egrets last year. On board Naturalist(s), will educate you on the Tree Swallow phenomenon and all the other wildlife we see. On the return cruise home, there is time to chat with others and experience the river at twilight, blending into night. Don’t forget your camera and binoculars.

“This Tree Swallow cruise and viewing experience on the Connecticut River is an incredible opportunity to see the beauty of nature up close, to bring people together in a unique event and to provide a way for St. Stephen’s to raise money both for the church and a portion of the money raised will go to the East Haddam Fuel Bank”, comments Tom Angers, Chair of the Tree Swallow Cruise Committee at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. “We are delighted to bring this event to the church and the East Haddam community,” Tom concludes.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.ststeves.org/cruise.