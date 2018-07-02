Tri-Town Youth Services Hosts “When I’m In Charge,” July 10

by

DEEP RIVER —Tri-Town Youth Services, 56 High St., Deep River, will host the following summer event:

When I’m In Charge

Tri-Town Youth Services will host the American Red Cross Program “When I’m In Charge.” This program is ideal for children, 9 and up, who may sometimes be home alone this summer. The program will cover topics of potential dangers, personal safety and safety for younger siblings, home and hazards safety, how to get help, and other safety related topics.

This one-day summer course will be held Tuesday, July 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Deep River Public Library Community Room, 150 Main St. Fee: $25. To sign up, visit www.tritownys.org or call 860-526-3600.

Bring a snack (no peanuts or peanut butter.)