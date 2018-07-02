July 5, 2018

Tri-Town Youth Services Offers Babysitter Training Course, July 9

DEEP RIVER — Tri-Town Youth Services, 56 High St., Deep River, will host the following summer event:

Babysitter Training Course

Learn how to become a safe and responsible babysitter.  

Tri-Town Youth Services is offering the American Heart Association’s First Aid and CPR course along with a babysitter training certificate program.  This course provides an excellent opportunity to help youth, 11-17, to build self-confidence as well as job leadership and decision making skills.  The $75 fee includes instruction, books and certificate.

The one-day summer course will be held on Monday, July 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Tri-Town, 56 High St., Deep River.  To sign up, visit www.tritownys.org or call 860-526-3600.

Bring a lunch.

