Tri-Town Youth Services Offers Summer Coop Adventures for Grades 7-9; Session 1 Starts July 9

DEEP RIVER — Tri-Town Youth Services, 56 High St., Deep River, will host two four-day sessions of the following summer event starting respectively July 9 and Aug. 13.

Summer Coop

Tri-Town Youth Services will offer two sessions of Summer Coop Adventures, open to all incoming 7th, 8th, and 9th graders in Chester, Deep River, and Essex. This program is designed to foster friendships and to promote teamwork through significant weeklong adventures.

Participants will benefit from working with Tri-Town Staff who bring a unique combination of professional, academic and counseling skills. The program is conducted by credentialed agency staff in partnership with hosts and guides from participating venues on our itinerary.

Session 1 runs July 9-12, and features trips to: Empower Zip Lines; Lyman Allyn Art Museum and Spare Time Bowling; Hammonasset Beach and Meigs Point Nature Center; Brownstone.

Session 2 runs Aug. 13-16 and includes: Bushy Hill Nature Center; Ocean Beach; IT Ropes Course and Laser Tag; Canoeing Farmington River and Mini Golf.

The bus leaves Tri-Town parking lot (56 High St., Deep River) at 9 a.m. and return pickup is at 4 p.m. each day. Cost per session is $235/$200 additional sibling (admission costs are included). To sign go to our website at www.tritownys.org or call 860-526-3600.